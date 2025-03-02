Airborne meth idea does not go as planned

If you’re tired of all those pesky high walls keeping you from bringing contraband into prisons, why not just try shooting it over them?

That was the alleged plan of two enterprising young gentlemen from Colorado, who, according to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, showed up outside a federal prison in Louisiana with a cannon.

They’re accused of using the device, which was propelled by compressed air, to launch $112,00 worth of tobacco and $89,500 worth of meth over the prison’s security fence and onto its grounds. They’ve both been arrested on charges of Attempting to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution and Attempting to Distribute Methamphetamine.

We’re guessing this isn’t what whoever came up with “shoot for the stars” meant.