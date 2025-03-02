3/02 Sports Brief

Joe Highsmith goes from making the cut to a PGA Tour winner at the Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Joe Highsmith had to make a nervy par putt just to make the cut in the Cognizant Classic. Two days later the lefty from Washington state had the lowest weekend score at PGA National and is headed to the Masters. Highsmith shot 64-64 on the weekend and rallied from a four-shot deficit for a two-shot victory. It’s the second week in a row for a first-time winner on the PGA Tour. Jake Knapp was trying to become the first wire-to-wire winner in tournament history. That ended when it took two tries to blast out of the water, leading to triple bogey.

Tears flow at a poignant figure skating event in Washington benefiting victims of the DC plane crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — A star-studded group of some of the best U.S. figure skaters of the past and present took the ice in the nation’s capital to remember and raise money for the victims of the midair collision outside Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Olympic champions Brian Boitano and Kristi Yamaguchi emceed the Legacy on Ice benefit event, which included performances by the likes of Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn and Johnny Weir, as well as poignant tributes to the 67 people who died when an Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight and crashed into the Potomac River. That included 28 members of the figure skating community.

With Joel Embiid’s fate for this season decided, plenty of questions linger for 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is done for the season, at last shut down following the lingering effects of knee surgery. But plenty of hard questions remain in Philadelphia. There are no easy answers for team president Daryl Morey heading into the offseason and Embiid’s uncertain future only complicates any potential long-term success for the Sixers. This setback was the latest in a steady string of them with Embiid since the 76ers made him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Tre White leads Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — Tre White had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan 93-73. Kylan Boswell and Kasparas Jakucionis each scored 17 points for the Illini who have beaten Michigan nine straight times. The Illini struggled to make shots throughout, but 19 offensive rebounds led to 30 second-chance points. Vladislav Golden had 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting for the Wolverines, who lost for the second time in four games. Michigan’s other four starters scored 28 points on 11-of-29 shooting.

Man United crashes out of the FA Cup but ‘naive’ Amorim says winning Premier League is ultimate goal

Manchester United has crashed out of the FA Cup in a penalty shootout defeat to Fulham. Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee had spot kicks saved after the fifth-round game ended 1-1 following extra time on Sunday. But United coach Ruben Amorim insists his sights are set on a bigger trophy. Amorim says “The goal is to win the Premier League” while adding “I don’t know how long it’s going to take.” United great Wayne Rooney called Amorim’s remarks “naive.” Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno was the hero as Fulham won 4-3 in the shootout and advanced to the quarterfinals. Danny Welbeck fired Brighton into the last eight with an extra-time winner against Newcastle.

South Carolina gets No. 1 seed in SEC tournament after winning coin flip with Texas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will be the No. 1 seed in the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament after winning a coin flip. The sixth-ranked Gamecocks and top-ranked Texas both finished 15-1 in conference play. They split their season series, leading to a coin flip to determine the top seed for the tournament, which begins on Wednesday. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey flipped a coin from Birmingham, Alabama, during halftime of LSU’s game against Mississippi to determine the top seed.

Jaden Agassi, son of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, works to make mark in baseball

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — It’s not the least bit surprising that Jaden Agassi — son of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf — had a racket in his hand from the time he could walk. The little boy loved to run. He loved to hit the ball. The problem was accuracy wasn’t his thing. So his parents signed him up for baseball. About 20 years later, he’s trying to make his own mark in the sports world. The 23-year-old Agassi is a pitcher for Team Germany in this week’s World Baseball Classic qualifiers in Tucson, Arizona. Agassi grew up in Las Vegas but holds dual citizenship in the U.S. and Germany.

Panthers took their time before making the decision to execute the Jones-for-Knight trade

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The opportunity to acquire a defenseman like Seth Jones might seem like a simple decision. It was not that way for the Florida Panthers. A day after pulling off the deal that brought Jones in from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for goaltender Spencer Knight, Panthers general manager and hockey operations president Bill Zito said the Stanley Cup champions took their time before finally executing the move and agreeing to bring on Jones — who has five years left on a big-money contract.

Stephen Curry says he’s retiring from the slam dunk after throwing down 1st jam in 6 years

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry says he’s retiring from the slam dunk after throwing down his first jam in six years. Curry had the ball alone for a seemingly easy uncontested layup, when he instead threw down a one-handed jam against the 76ers. Curry dunked for the first time since Feb. 21, 2019, at the Warriors’ old home, Oracle Arena. Curry noted he hasn’t dunked at the new home, Chase Center. Curry says he will “only lay the ball up” from here on out.