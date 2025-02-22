Martha Stewart announces her 2nd restaurant opening

Martha Stewart announced Tuesday morning that she will be opening a second restaurant in another casino, but this time on the East Coast.

Her first restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart, opened its doors at the Paris Las Vegas hotel in 2022.

The news, shared in an Instagram post on her professional account Tuesday morning, said “our founder is opening a second location at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.”

The new restaurant is slated for a fall opening and will offer “a lineup of impressive culinary dining options,” the caption stated.

The restaurant pulled design themes to transport diners to Stewart’s famed 1925 country farmhouse in Bedford, New York, and offer her signature “elegance, warmth, and charm.”

In a comment on her eponymous website, Stewart said the new restaurant will “provide diners with a glimpse into the way I entertain and host at my farmhouse in Bedford, New York.”

“We have worked so hard to perfect this beautiful and inviting space, as well as curate a delicious variety of my most favored food and beverages recipes, which we are excited for guests to enjoy later this year,” Stewart said.

The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with locally sourced ingredients. Some standout dishes will include “Kurobuta Pork Chop, Niçoise Salad, and Martha’s family recipe for Pierogies” with Martha-tinis and a seasonally rotating menu.