The Deputies Podcast—Cutoff Part 1

With policy cutoff looming, Deputy House Republican Leader Chris Corry and Deputy Senate Republican Leader Drew MacEwen dive into the whirlwind of legislative activity in Olympia.

They break down the rush to pass bills before the deadline, highlight concerns over proposed property tax increases, and discuss the ongoing debate over Washington’s transportation funding, including the controversial pay-by-the-mile tax.

Plus, they expose issues with state spending, unfunded mandates, and bureaucratic roadblocks that hinder efficient governance.

Tune in for a no-nonsense look at the policies shaping Washington state and the fight for fiscal responsibility.