Monkey shocks national grid system in Sri Lanka

Residents of Sri Lanka had a monkey to blame for a recent power outage.

According to The Guardian, energy minster Kumara Jayakody said that the countrywide blackout was due to a “monkey [that] came into contact with our grid transformer, causing an imbalance in the power system.”

The outage was particularly difficult due to the hot temperature, which exceeded 86 degrees on the day the power went out.

The Guardian notes that there’s been “no word on the fate of the monkey.” But maybe now we’ll get a sequel to that Peter Gabriel song.