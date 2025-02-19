If you wanna hang out & also dismantle the global drug trade, legalize cocaine, Colombian president says

What’s worse? Taking a shot of whiskey or snorting cocaine?

If you ask the president of Colombia, they’re about the same.

As CNN reports, the South American country’s leader, Gustavo Petro, declared during a recent press conference that “cocaine is no worse than whiskey.”

“Cocaine is illegal because it is made in Latin America, not because it is worse than whiskey,” Petro said, claiming, “Scientists have analyzed this.”

To that end, Petro feels that cocaine, which Colombia is infamous for exporting, should be legal.

“If you want peace, you have to dismantle the business [of drug trafficking],” Petro said. “It could easily be dismantled if they legalize cocaine in the world. It would be sold like wine.”

