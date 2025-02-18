2/18 Sports Brief

Tiger Woods has his ‘most embarrassing moment’ by not knowing the yardage in a TGL match

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods had what he called the most embarrassing moment of his golf career. The 15-time major champion was competing for his Jupiter Links team in a TGL indoor match against New York Golf Club. In singles on the 13th hole, Woods had 199 yards left to the hole. He asked for the yardage and was told 99. Caddies often drop the first number when it’s obvious. But apparently it wasn’t obvious to Woods. His teammates knew something was wrong, but it was too late. Woods hit a perfectly good wedge 100 yards as his teammates howled with laughter.

Red carpet, fashion and music: F1 launches its 2025 season Hollywood style

LONDON (AP) — Formula 1 has kick-starting its 75th anniversary season with music, glitz and glamor Tuesday as the race series aims to reach beyond a sports audience with a two-hour televised arena show. The F1 75 Live event at London’s O2 arena marks a new approach by the series. It’s the first time F1 hosted its own large-scale launch event, rather than leaving it to the individual teams to present their drivers and cars. Lewis Hamilton said he was “invigorated” after joining Ferrari as the seven-time champion emerged to cheers from the London crowd.

Mets owner Steve Cohen would like to be more measured in his spending

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — After turning the New York Mets into baseball’s biggest spender, owner Steve Cohen would like to see his team build more economically through its farm system. Cohen said Tuesday he’d “like to get below the Cohen tax,” referring to the fourth luxury tax threshold introduced in 2022 and aimed at him. The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers led with a $353 million tax payroll last year and paid a $103 million tax. The Mets were second at just under $348 million and paid $97 million in tax. Cohen says, “I’m a piker now compared to the Dodgers.”

Panthers re-sign veteran QB Andy Dalton to a 2-year contract to back up Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have re-signed quarterback Andy Dalton to a two-year contract, giving them a veteran presence behind starter Bryce Young. The 37-year-old Dalton, who threw for 989 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions last season, was set to become an unrestricted free agent next month. Dalton joined the Panthers in 2023 and spent the past two seasons mainly backing up Young, the No. 1 overall pick that year.

Guerrero plans to become free agent after season, fails to reach long-term deal with Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. plans to become a free agent after the season following the passing of his deadline to reach a long-term agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays. A four-time All-Star at age 25, Guerrero said during the offseason he would cut off negotiations when he reported for spring training. He says: “We never got to the point where I felt like I wanted to do the deal.” Guerrero has a $28.5 million, one-year contract. He hit .323 last season with a .940 OPS, 30 homers and 103 RBIs.

Ohtani throws a 2nd bullpen session as he makes his way back to the mound for the Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw his second bullpen session of spring training on Tuesday. That continued the process of his return to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani had his first bullpen session on Saturday. He hopes to pitch this season for the first time since Aug. 23, 2023, with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani underwent elbow surgery that limited him to hitting only last season with the Dodgers. Ohtani won his third MVP award while becoming the first player to join the 50/50 club with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases as the Dodgers won the World Series.

Justin Turner agrees to $6 million, 1-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, AP source says

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Justin Turner has agreed to a $6 million, one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. The veteran infielder can earn an additional $2.5 million in bonuses. The addition of Turner would give the team some security at third base should Matt Shaw need more seasoning in the minors. The 23-year-old Shaw has been slowed by a left oblique issue in spring training. The 40-year-old Turner also could back up Michael Busch at first base and go into the lineup at designated hitter.

Connecticut Sun don’t plan on trading Marina Mabrey, who asked to be dealt this month

The Connecticut Sun don’t plan on trading guard Marina Mabrey after she asked to be dealt earlier this month. Team president Jennifer Rizzotti told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday night that it wasn’t in the franchise’s best interest to move Mabrey. Rizzotti says she wants Mabrey on the team and calls her “an easy piece to build around.” Mabrey came to Connecticut last summer after asking for a trade from the Chicago Sky just before the All-Star break. She averaged 14.9 points and 3.4 assists in 16 games for the Sun, mostly as a reserve.