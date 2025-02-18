100,000 eggs whisked away in Pennsylvania heist

With the price of eggs going up due to the bird flu outbreak, some people are apparently resorting to egg robbery.

As ABC News reports, 100,000 organic eggs valued at over $40,000 were stolen in Greencastle, Pennsylvania. The eggs had been in the back of a trailer parked outside the company Pete & Gerry’s Organics.

Police are currently searching for the culprits. Those with information should contact the Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg.

We might start out with that Gaston guy, who eats five dozen eggs every morning. He shouldn’t be too hard to find, since he’s roughly the size of a barge.