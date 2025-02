In a new case of life imitating art, police caught a 13-year-old apparently trying to be a real-life Doogie Howser.

The BBC reports that the teen was allegedly pretending to be a doctor at the Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, England.

The master of disguise was initially arrested before police decided to give him “intervention/education work from the Child Centred Policing Team.”

“No further police action will follow regarding this incident,” officers added.