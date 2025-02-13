Water Main break quickly handled in The Dalles

The Dalles, Oregon – On the morning of February 12, 2025, City crews responded to a water main break near E. 9th Street and Dry Hollow Road. A water service notice was issued alerting that customers in the area could be affected or interrupted as repairs were being made.

On February 12, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. the City water system has returned to normal operations.

Street repair will be completed as weather allows.

Changing flow rates within pipes near the broken water main may have caused water flowing from a tap to be discolored from stirred up sediment or milky white caused by tiny air bubbles. Although discolored water won’t make you sick, you might want to flush the pipe by running the water for several minutes before drinking or washing.

If the water does not clear, please contact the Public Works office at 541-296-5401, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., after hours (541) 980-7703.