Tell Olympia what you think about balancing emergency powers

When Gov. Bob Ferguson delivered his inaugural address Jan. 15, he signaled his willingness to support legislation that would place “reasonable limits on the governor’s emergency powers.”We are delighted to work with the governor on this issue in a bipartisan way.A bill that places reasonable limits on the governor’s powers gets a hearing next Friday, and your opinion is important. I know many of you have strong feelings on this issue. Could you take a moment to let Olympia know what you are thinking?

Senate Bill 5434, sponsored by Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro Wooley, will be heard in the Senate State Government, Tribal Affairs and Elections Committee Feb. 14 at 10:30 a.m.

At present, only the governor can decide when an emergency has passed and it is time to relinquish the special authority granted him by law. This bill allows the Legislature to end a declaration of emergency by passing a concurrent resolution. When the Legislature is not in session, senior leadership of both parties in the House and Senate would be able to terminate a state of emergency by agreement.

I am the ranking Republican member on the Senate State Government Committee and a cosponsor of this legislation. I have been working for several years to pass a measure of this type – at last it is within reach. It is important for lawmakers to know that there is significant public interest in this matter.

You can register your opinion on this issue before the hearing begins by clicking on this link.

If you wish to testify, in person, remotely or in writing, use this link.

Lawmakers look closely at online sign-ins as they consider their votes. I hope you will be able to act today. And if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact my office.