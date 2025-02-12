It’s Jump Rope Man to the rescue!

It turns out jump ropes have uses other than being shown in ’80s movie training montages.

For example, ABC affiliate WRTV reports that David Fisher, of Westfield, Indiana, found that they can be quite helpful in rescuing someone from a lake.

Even before discovering its full capabilities, Fisher could safely be called a jump rope enthusiast, having set records as a professional jump roper and even writing books about it. Fast-forward to a day in December, when a neighbor fell through ice and into the water while trying to chase his dog.

“I just instinctively went right for my bag of jump ropes and pulled out the double Dutch ropes,” Fisher says. “I headed out on the ice pond, and as I started to go out there, I could hear the ice cracking underneath my feet.”

“When I finally did arrive, I slung the rope to him, and he grabbed one handle,” he continues. “Bit by bit, we pulled him out of the ice pond.”

We’ll see if Jump Rope Man makes into the next phase of the MCU.