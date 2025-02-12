Ground control to Major Tom, take your pierogi and put your helmet on

A Polish astronaut is taking a true space oddity into the final frontier.

As reported by Poland’s TVP, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski is packing pierogi on his trip to the International Space Station in the spring.

The dumpling will make the voyage into space thanks to a freeze-drying technique developed by a family business in Poland.

“We worked for several weeks, and the company mastered this process,” the astronaut says. “I can say that for the first time, we will be taking Polish pierogi into space.”

He adds, “I hope that the pierogi in space will be just as delicious as they are on Earth.”

At the very least, we’d think they’d taste better than those protein pills Major Tom had to eat.