The fire-breathing dragon statue’s energy bill is too damn high

Like a father making sure no one’s been messing with the thermostat, the city of Krakow, Poland, is also concerned about its energy bill.

The culprit? Not the darn kids, but a statue of a fire-breathing dragon that spews real flames.

According to The Associated Press, the 19-foot sculpture has been consuming more fuel than usual recently, leading authorities to temporarily shut down its fire-spitting capabilities.

The shutdown is expected to last until March while specialists examine the statue’s gas feeds.

If you think your energy bill is too high, too, maybe check to make sure none of your statues of mythological creatures are using too much fuel.