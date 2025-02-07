Super Bowl and other NFL News

The Super Bowl three-peat eluded Bradshaw, Brady, Montana and Aikman. Now Mahomes takes his shot

Terry Bradshaw is on the list of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks who fell short of a Super Bowl three-peat. Same with the Hall-bound Tom Brady. Patrick Mahomes is the first to get his team back to the Super Bowl with a chance to win three in a row. Bradshaw wonders what might have been if the Steelers could have gone as far as the Chiefs either time they were two-time champs. Joe Montana remembers the health factor from his time with San Francisco. Teammate Ronnie Lott points to the luck of the bounce. Add it all up, and it’s no wonder eight previous teams didn’t even get the chance Mahomes and the Chiefs will have Sunday night against Philadelphia.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill says he wants to stay in Miami and regrets comments made after season finale

Tyreek Hill wants to stay in Miami and he regrets his comments after the Dolphins’ final game of the season that suggested he wanted out. The star receiver said he doesn’t want to play for another team when asked Friday on the “Up & Adams” show about his comments after Miami’s regular-season finale against the Jets, when the Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention. Hill indicated then that his relationship with the Dolphins might be over. He walked back those comments on Friday and offered a public apology to his teammates.

At 72 years old and out of the NFL, Bill Belichick makes presence known at the Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — At 72 years old and out of the NFL, Bill Belichick still stole the show during Super Bowl week. He wore all eight of his Super Bowl rings at the event. The grumpy coach who couldn’t be bothered in New England with any meaningful quotes and conversation with reporters has turned into a bit of a media darling since his split with the Patriots. He clowns around and offers insight on “The Pat McAfee Show” and even hosted a pair of podcasts. He even appeared on the NFL Network on Thursday night, where he refused to pick a Super Bowl winner between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.