NASCAR honors ‘The Ironman’ Ricky Rudd and ‘Cousin Carl’ Edwards as Hall of Fame inductees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — One of the toughest drivers in NASCAR history joined one the most enigmatic drivers of the modern era as the newest inductees into the Hall of Fame in a star-studded Friday night ceremony. Ricky Rudd was known as the “Ironman” for his streak of 788 consecutive starts over a 32-year career and was feted for his grit. Carl Edwards, a popular driver who abruptly quit the sport after his second controversial loss of a Cup Series title, was also inducted. He was an enigma during his career and Hall of Famer Tony Stewart used to call Edwards “Eddie Haskell” for his penchant of being polite and friendly in front of cameras and fans, but not so nice to his fellow competitors. In his speech, Edwards lamented not developing better relationships with the other drivers.