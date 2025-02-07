Nurses at Seven Hospitals Across Oregon Resoundingly Reject Providence’s Latest Offer

Portland, Ore. – Frontline Nurses from seven Providence hospitals across Oregon have resoundingly rejected Providence’s latest offers because they do not go far enough to adequately address the underlying systemic issues that have plagued Providence hospitals for years. Nurses from Providence St. Vincent, Providence Portland, Providence Milwaukie, Providence Willamette Falls, Providence Newberg, Providence Hood River, and Providence Seaside all voted down the tentative agreements before them. The nurses from Providence Medford and the hospitalists from Providence St. Vincent have until Saturday at 4:00 p.m. to vote on their contracts.

With a historic 92% turnout across all seven bargaining units, ONA members rejected Providence’s latest offer in unequivocal terms: 83% of those voting cast a no vote.

ONA bargaining teams approached negotiations and this strike, in good faith – even when Providence has not. To demonstrate our good faith, after Providence claimed this was the best offer they could make, bargaining teams sent this contract to be voted on by ONA members so they could provide clear feedback to Providence on the proposed settlement.

ONA frontline nurses have spoken – with a unified voice – and it is clear they are willing to sacrifice more to get the contract they deserve. Nurses know Providence can do better and they are committed to continuing this strike until Providence responds to their demands.

ONA nurses have been clear from the beginning of negotiations: they are demanding safe staffing that considers how much care a patient needs, competitive wages to help recruit and retain staff to reach safe staffing levels, and a healthcare plan that allows caregivers to take care of their families.

ONA is calling on Providence to get back to negotiations immediately and send us a fair contract that addresses the systemic issues plaguing these health systems.