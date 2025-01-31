Young among those with reactions after not getting selected for NBA All-Star Game

Atlanta guard Trae Young doesn’t view not getting picked for the All-Star Game as getting snubbed. He has a new word. “It’s getting ‘Traed’ at this point,” he wrote on social media. Young, the NBA’s assist leader this season and a three-time All-Star selection, obviously wasn’t pleased about not getting picked for the Feb. 16 All-Star event in San Francisco. The league’s coaches pick the reserves for the game, their selections getting revealed on Thursday. And a few notables didn’t make the cut, including Young and Phoenix’s Devin Booker.