Mercury acquire Satou Sabally from Wings as part of 3-team deal, AP source says

Satou Sabally is heading to the Phoenix Mercury as part of a three-team trade. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the deal hadn’t been announced. The Dallas Wings received Ty Harris and Kiki Herbert Harrigan from the Mercury as well as NaLyssa Smith and the No. 8 overall draft pick from the Indiana Fever. The Fever will acquire Sophie Cunningham and Phoenix’s second-round pick. The Mercury also will get Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun from the Wings.