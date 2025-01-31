Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray suffers lower right leg injury and team braces for long absence

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans guard Dejounte Murray left the Pelicans’ game against Boston in the first quarter with an injury to his lower right leg. Murray had driven into the lane and took a shot, then went to chase after his miss. But he fell to the court and grabbed at the area near his right foot. When he got up, he hobbled toward the nearby Pelicans bench. The Pelicans said Murray would not return to Friday’s game. Afterward, coach Willie Green and Pelicans players made clear they expect to be without Murray for an extended period.