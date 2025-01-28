Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni have this in common: Eagles fans wanted them fired

“Fire Andy” chants echoed throughout the stands in Philadelphia during Andy Reid’s final season coaching the Eagles in 2012. Nick Sirianni heard many of those same fans yelling “Fire Nick” in Week 6. Now, the two head coaches are facing off in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. Reid found his greatest success after Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie fired him following a 4-12 season. Win or lose, Reid’s legacy is set. He has a Hall of Fame resume. For Sirianni, a victory could silence critics once and for all.