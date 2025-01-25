Mmm, candy noodle soup!

Love chicken noodle soup, but can’t stand dealing with that pesky spoon? Well, Progresso is here for you.

The company has announced the launch of the Soup Drops, a candy in the shape of a cough drop that tastes just like chicken noodle soup.

The Soup Drops not only celebrates January being National Soup Month, but also aim to soothe throats as we battle the height of cold and flu season.

“For decades, Progresso Soup has brought you cozy comfort on chilly days or when you’re under the weather,” says MC Comings, VP and business unit director for Progresso at General Mills. “When you’re sick, nothing is truly more reassuring than Chicken Noodle Soup. So, we thought, why stop at the soup bowl? We took the beloved flavors of our Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup and packed them into a fun, savory candy Soup Drop for a totally new way to enjoy the taste you love whenever and wherever you want.”

Soup Drops will be available to order every Thursday in January. Only limited qualities will be available, so you’d better act quick. Otherwise, no Soup Drops for you!