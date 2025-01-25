Anchorage Museum among Alaskans combining to win auction for Alaska Railroad’s golden spike

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The golden spike that was used to complete the Alaska Railroad in 1923 will for the first time be on permanent display in Alaska after entities combined to win an action for the 14-karat gold spike Friday. The Anchorage Museum and the city of Nenana, with financial help from private donors and the Alaska Railroad, won the Christie’s auction of the spike in New York with a bid of $201,600. That was more than four times the $50,000 top-line estimate for the historical artifact. President Warren G. Harding tapped the spike during the ceremony outside Nenana 102 years ago. The spike has since been held in private hands outside Alaska.