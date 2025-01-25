Knicks get four 20-point scorers, another triple-double from Hart in 143-120 victory over Kings

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby scored 33 points, Josh Hart added 20 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists in his sixth triple-double of the season, and the New York Knicks beat the Sacramento Kings 143-120 on Saturday night. Mikal Bridges had 27 points and Jalen Brunson finished with 25 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, who fell two points short of their season high. Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 15 rebounds. Malik Monk led Sacramento with 31 points, while Domantas Sabonis finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.