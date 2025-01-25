Davis, James lead Lakers to 118-108 victory over Warriors as Curry goes scoreless in second half

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Davis had 36 points and 13 rebounds, LeBron James added 25 points and 12 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 118-108 on Saturday night. Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 20 points. The Lakers held Stephen Curry scoreless in the second half as he went 0 for 8 from the field after halftime. Curry finished with 13 points and nine assists. The game marked the 25th regular-season meeting between James and Curry. James’ team has won 13 of the 25.