Sydney beaches have the biggest, most possibly hazardous balls of them all

Australians hoping to have a ball at the beach were instead thwarted by a different, more literal kind of ball.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, nine beach locations were shut down after bits of ball-shaped debris were found on the shore.

“So far, most samples identified are marble-sized, with a few larger in size,” the Northern Beaches Council says in a statement. “The council is organizing the safe removal of the matter and is inspecting other beaches.”

As for what the big deal is, the balls are considered potentially hazardous — similar debris previously discovered included a combination of fatty acids, hair and food waste, among other unpleasant-sounding ingredients.

Maybe this is what AC/DC was singing about all along.