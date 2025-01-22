Jaguars GM Trent Baalke is out, clearing a path for Shad Khan to make another run at Liam Coen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — General manager Trent Baalke is out in Jacksonville after the Jaguars failed to land second interviews with three of their top coaching candidates. Owner Shad Khan fired Baalke hours after Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen withdrew his name for consideration for the Jaguars job and agreed to a new contract with the Buccaneers. Coen had been scheduled to interview with the Jaguars on Wednesday. No one should be surprised to see Khan take another run at Coen with Baalke out of the picture. Ethan Waugh will serve as interim general manager.