Heat suspend Jimmy Butler again, this time 2 games for missing flight and ‘insubordinate conduct’

Jimmy Butler has been suspended by the Miami Heat for the second time in three weeks, this time for two games. The team says it suspended Butler for what it described as a continued pattern of disregard of team rules and conduct detrimental to the team. It came after Butler missed the Heat’s flight to Miami on Wednesday. Butler was earlier suspended for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team. He has told the Heat in recent weeks that he wants a trade. The new suspension adds to the possibility Butler has played his last game for Miami.