Forget the roadrunner, this coyote just wants to hang by some vegetables

If you spent your whole day trying to catch a speedy — and, frankly, kind of haughty — roadrunner, then you’d probably be pretty hungry, too.

We can only imagine that’s why a coyote decided to take up residence in a Chicago grocery store.

As reported by the ﻿Chicago Tribune, police officers arrived at an Aldi location to find the wild canine camped out behind a refrigerated section. When they tried to grab its tail, the coyote leapt back to its hiding spot behind lettuce and spinach.

The coyote was eventually safely removed from the store and into the care of Animal Care and Control, where it awaits transfer to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Let’s hear it for one truly wily coyote.