Why 2025 may be the year of silver, sequins and pink

2025 is underway, and with it comes a whole new crop of fashion trends to be on the lookout for as styles evolve.

To discover more about what we can expect to see stylish dressers wearing over the next 12 months and beyond, ABC’s Good Morning America tapped a few fashion experts to weigh in with their favorite trends sprouting up on runways, in stores and elsewhere.

Stylist and REVOLVE ambassador Danielle Schiebel leaned into the casual-cool vibes with her predictions on what to wear, including the resurgence of boho and soft pink taking over everyone’s wardrobe palette.

Wardrobe stylist and fashion editor Lizzy Rosenberg suggested slightly tougher silhouettes and fabrics for 2025’s best-dressed. She highlighted all things silver, oversized bomber jackets and graphic patterns in her top picks, citing runway inspiration ranging from Saint Laurent to Stella McCartney while building a mood board for GMA.

And finally, Alex and Michael Toccin — the husband and wife team behind their namesake brand, TOCCIN — affirmed Schiebel’s hunch that 2025 is the year of soft pink, as well as matching sets, sequins and more.