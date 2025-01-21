First responders saved a moose that fell through lake ice in New York. Here’s how they did it

NEW YORK (AP) — A team of forest rangers in New York state have rescued a moose who became trapped in an icy lake. New York conservation officials say a passerby reported seeing the moose fall through into the lake in a forested area near the Vermont border, about 60 miles south of Lake Placid. Images of the rescue show officials in dry suits kneeling on snow-covered ice so that they don’t fall in while they aid the moose. The team used chainsaws and other tools to create a channel for the bull moose from where it fell in, to where it was thick enough to support the animal’s weight. A bull moose can weigh around 1,000 lbs.