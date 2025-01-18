Wanna go all night in 2025? Here’s where to do it

New York’s known as “the city that never sleeps” and that’s no accident, according to the U.K.’s Mattress Next Day.

The mattress seller looked at 24-hour party cities, both in the U.S. and Europe, basing its study on clubs, public transit, hotels, restaurants and more.

The Big Apple does indeed come in at #1, posting twice as many party-related Google searches as the #2 town, which — drumroll — is Las Vegas.

Number three you might not see coming: it’s Boston, based mainly on the quality of its restaurants and hotels.

Austin, Texas, is #4, followed by San Diego, California.

Traveling across the pond to Europe, Ibiza, Spain, comes out on top, followed by the Czech capital of Prague. Belgrade, Serbia; Madrid, Spain; and Budapest, Hungary, wrap up the ranking.