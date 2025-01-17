Cold-blooded: Florida braces for falling frozen iguanas

Residents of Florida should keep their heads up, literally, during the winter season.

As AccuWeather reports, dropping temperatures in the Sunshine State can have a significant effect on its non-human population, particularly the iguana.

As a cold-blooded reptile, the iguana doesn’t do great once the thermostat hits 45 degrees Fahrenheit. So much so that they will become “cold-stunned,” meaning that while they’re still breathing, they become immobile.

This becomes hazardous to people since iguanas often fall asleep in trees, leading to frozen reptiles losing their grip and falling from branches and possibly onto your head.

Experts say residents can try wrapping their trees and trimming branches so iguanas will have a harder time climbing.

Not mentioned is an iguana helmet, which seems like a booming business idea.