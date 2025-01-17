Notre Dame and Ohio State arrive in Atlanta and it’s the 2nd visit of the season for Fighting Irish

ATLANTA (AP) — Ohio State and Notre Dame arrived in Atlanta on their charter flights on Friday as the teams moved closer to Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game. The Buckeyes are big favorites but the Fighting Irish may have an advantage. Coach Marcus Freeman’s team has previously played in Atlanta — and in Mercedes-Benz Stadium — this season. In a game that strengthened Notre Dame’s playoff hopes, the Fighting Irish beat Georgia Tech 31-13 on Oct. 19 as quarterback Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns. Asked if that gives his team an advantage, Freeman said “We hope so.”