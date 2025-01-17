It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a bird on a plane!

The airplane wasn’t the only thing with wings during a recent flight from Morocco to Qatar.

As shown in video obtained by the New York Post, two passengers aboard the aircraft had brought their falcons on the plane.

A passenger named Ryan said he was “in shock” upon seeing the birds of prey sitting on their humans’ gloved arms while walking through business class.

“It felt surreal,” Ryan said, though he didn’t notice the falcons until the eight-hour flight was over.

“I didn’t smell or hear them at all,” he said.

As Ryan, who’s originally from the U.S. and currently lives in Argentina, learned, bringing falcons on planes is actually fairly common in the part of the world he was traveling.

“People from the region commented on my post explaining that falcons are often flown in business or first class, especially for competitions or hunting trips,” he said. “I’ve since learned this is a common practice in the region but for a westerner like me, it was completely unknown.”

We just want to know what kind of in-flight snack the falcons got.