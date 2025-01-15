‘It was either me or him and I won,’ British retiree says after beating back mugger

LONDON (AP) — An 84-year-old British man armed only with a pair of trousers beat back a mugger half his age who tried to rob him at a laundry in the north of England. Ron Croker was drying his clothes last week when the masked thug accosted him at the Coin-Op Launderette in Maltby in South Yorkshire. Croker pushed the man out the door, and told him if he came back he was going to kill him. When the man returned for a second robbery attempt, Croker swung the pants so the legs appeared to swat the thief and he finally retreated. A 42-year-old man was charged with attempted robbery.