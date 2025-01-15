Stolen pizza tips lead to reunion with missing hat

The thieves who took a pizza joint’s tip jar could probably use a tip about leaving evidence behind.

Stone Oven Pizza in Wichita Falls, Texas, reported in a Facebook post that a group of teenagers had stolen some of the employees’ hard-earned tips, but forgot a cowboy hat they left at the scene. In an effort to recoup the loss, Stone Oven Pizza announced an auction for the hat, with proceeds going to the affected employees.

Before the auction could happen, though, they discovered that the hat had been stolen, as well. The same teenagers who’d robbed the tips had previously broken into the original hat owner’s truck and nabbed that, too.

“While the owners of Stone Oven were prepared to meet this man in mutual combat to defend the wages of our team… It was the team members themselves that decided this man’s head was indeed looking cold,” the Facebook post reads. “We will be returning the property to [its] rightful owner.”

“Do not worry the employees have been given $50 bonuses for altruism and compassion,” the post continues. “Not a bad result compared to the $20 that punk kid ran off with.”