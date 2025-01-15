How to indulge in doughnuts without wrecking your resolution

How much do you love doughnuts? Well, if you love ’em so much you’d like to smell like one all day, you’re in luck.

Dunkin’ has partnered with Native for a new line of personal care products scented just like they came right out of the pastry case. Strawberry Frosted, Vanilla Sprinkle, Blueberry Cobbler and Boston Kreme are the varieties on the menu so far.

You can choose from body wash, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner and more, but you might need to hurry. It’s a limited-edition collection available exclusively at Walmart and on the Native website.

Perhaps the best part? They’re calorie free — don’t eat ’em, though — and they won’t wreck your New Year’s resolution.