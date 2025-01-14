State Rep. David Stuebe sworn into Washington State House of Representatives, Announces Committee Assignments

Washougal Republican Rep. David Stuebe took the oath of office on Monday to serve as a state representative for the 17th District alongside Rep. Kevin Waters .

Stuebe was sworn in on the first day of the 2025 legislative session after being elected in November to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Paul Harris, now serving in the state senate.

“I’m honored to be in this position and truly want to help everyone in Washington thrive,” said Stuebe, R-Washougal. “I know individuals, families, and businesses are struggling financially, and we need to help them. We also need to make our communities safer and create more affordable housing. I’m excited to get to work.”

Stuebe has been assigned to four House committees for his first term in the Legislature. He will be the assistant ranking member of the Local Government Committee, and serve on the Environment and energy, Health Care and Wellness, and Transportation committees.

“I’m looking forward to serving on each of these committees and working together with other lawmakers to have a positive impact on Washington,” said Stuebe. “I’m ready to be an advocate for everyone in the 17th District.”

The 17th Legislative District includes eastern Vancouver, several parts of southwest Clark County, including Camas, Washougal, Carson, and Stevenson, and Skamania County.

The 2025 legislative session began Jan. 13 and will last 105 consecutive days.

