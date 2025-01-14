Formerly Incarcerated OSOS Employee Joins Washington Jail Modernization Task Force

OLYMPIA – A member of Secretary of State Steve Hobbs’ Civic Engagement Program, David Lund, was appointed as a member of the Washington Jail Modernization Task Force. Lund’s perspective will provide firsthand knowledge to assist the task force in improving Washington’s jails for staff and inmates, evaluating current facilities for remodeling, planning for new buildings, and developing behavioral treatment plans for inmates. The task force was established by the Washington State Legislature in early 2024, and an initial report with findings and legislative needs is expected to be issued in July 2025.

The task force members realized quickly after formation that they needed the inside story of what is happening in jails. They sought out someone who had lived experience – someone who had been incarcerated and wanted to see real and positive change in the prison system. Lund, now a criminal justice specialist, answered the call.

“I was incarcerated in Idaho for more than 16 years,” Lund said. “I spent time in the juvenile system there and then in the adult system. Knowing that it would take a lot to balance this history, I decided to go to college after I was released, so I could better myself and improve my opportunities for future success.”

Lund hopes to bring a unique lens to the task force’s work, emphasizing empathy and bridging the gap between policy development and the realities faced by individuals experiencing these systems.

“Often, the problems and solutions are presented through the lens of budgets and the goals of organizations, without centering the experiences of the people who are incarcerated,” Lund said. “So, that’s what I hope to share – my experiences as a person who has been inside these jails that need to be modernized.”

The task force is focusing its work on three key areas: jail infrastructure and workforce, population characteristics and behavioral health needs, and systemic issues such as lack of standardization and oversight across Washington state.

The Office of the Secretary of State is making the task force’s work a priority and hopes to have recommendations from them for jail modernization soon.

"I want to make sure incarcerated people in Washington are getting the services and support they need," Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said. "Additionally, it is important to find ways to enhance the wellbeing of staff, so they feel more fulfilled in their roles inside our jails."

