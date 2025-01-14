Agency awards more than $37 million for three affordable housing developments

SALEM, Ore. â€” Oregon Housing and Community Services is funding the creation, preservation, and rehabilitation of more than 100 affordable homes across Oregon, with the more than half designated for seniors. The Housing Stability Council (HSC) gave the green light to the three projects last Friday. They include M Carter Commons in Portland, Elm Park Apartments in Florence, and Shelly Cove Apartments in Port Orford.

Up to $21.5 million in pass-through revenue bond financing will go to M Carter Commons. The 62-unit development in Portland will serve residents over the age of 55. Itâ€™s named after Margaret Louise Carter, Oregonâ€™s first Black woman legislator, and is co-developed and co-owned between Urban League of Portland and Northwest Housing Alternatives (NHA). Project amenities include an enclosed courtyard, bicycle parking, community and laundry rooms, a resident service provider space, and more. Urban League of Portland will provide culturally responsive services.

â€œDirt is flying as communities across Oregon break ground on new housing developments,â€� said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. â€œWe are not just buildingâ€”we are creating opportunities, connecting communities, and strengthening our state. Making life better and more affordable for Oregonians is possible through real investments, real affordable housing options, and real efforts to strengthen our economy.â€�

The council also awarded $12.2 million to Elm Park Apartments in Florence through the agencyâ€™s Oregon Centralized Application (ORCA) process. The new construction will create 32 units ranging in size from one to three bedrooms. The development, built by Our Coastal Village, Inc., will feature a greenhouse, raised garden beds, a community center, and a playground. The site is centrally located across the street from a park and close to an early childhood education facility that will open this year.

Shelly Cove Apartments is an acquisition and preservation project with 14 units in Port Orford that will receive $4.1 million in funding through ORCA. Sponsored by Chrisman Development, Inc, the preservation and rehabilitation will prevent the loss of affordable units and restore the buildingâ€™s condition. Renovation will include a new roof, siding, exterior doors, and windows, and each of the units will be renovated and will receive new hot water heaters and energy-efficient appliances.

About Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS)

OHCS is Oregon’s housing finance agency. The state agency provides financial and program support to create and preserve opportunities for quality, affordable housing for Oregonians of low and moderate income. OHCS administers programs that provide housing stabilization. OHCS delivers these programs primarily through grants, contracts, and loan agreements with local partners and community-based providers. For more information, please visit: oregon.gov/ohcs.