If you can’t have a drink in Dry January, OpenTable says fake it with a mocktail

If you’re doing your best to make it through Dry January, the folks at OpenTable believe a mocktail may just be the thing to take you to the finish line.

According to its new survey, 49% of us are trying to eat healthier in 2025, and similarly, 48% are setting out to drink less. In that spirit — the nonalcoholic kind, of course — the reservation site has mapped out some of the best spots for fake drinks and zero-booze bevys in 15 major cities.

Thirty-two percent of millennials are such mocktail fans that they prefer one over a soft drink. Overall, 41% of Americans say they’re likely to order one.

While it may also follow that 59% would just as soon pass, you can check out OpenTable’s restaurant guide online.