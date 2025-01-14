Mission to moon carries tiny red Swedish home to space

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish artist is about to have the dream of a lifetime fulfilled: A little red model house he created will be launched into space this week and if all goes according to plan put on the surface of the moon. The Moonhouse, the size of a big hand, will hitch a ride to the moon on a lunar lander operated by the Japanese company ispace from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday. Artist Mikael Genberg says it was “a crazy, maybe idiotic, but at the same time, in my mind, really poetic thought to put a red house with white corners on the surface of the moon.”