2 Girl Scout cookie flavors set to be retired as season kicks off

Calling all cookie lovers!

The Girl Scouts of the USA announced the organization will be retiring two of its 12 classic cookie flavors at the end of the 2025 cookie season, which kicks off Tuesday.

Fans of S’mores and Toast-Yay! cookies will have to place their orders for the sweet treats by April from a Girl Scouts cookie stand or online from a Girl Scout’s individual Digital Cookie online sales page.

In a statement to ABC’s Good Morning America, a GSUSA spokesperson said, “We routinely reevaluate our cookie lineup to make room for new innovations. Discontinuing Toast-Yay! and Girl Scout S’mores® may lead to something new and delicious.”

Other beloved cookies, baked by either ABC Bakers or Little Brownie Bakers, including Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, will continue to be offered.

According to the Girl Scouts, the top five most popular cookies are currently Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Adventurefuls and Peanut Butter Sandwich/Do-si-dos.

To find a Girl Scout to buy from directly, cookie fans can visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or text COOKIES to 59618 to find a local booth. After Feb. 21, cookies will also be available for purchase on the Girl Scout cookies website for direct shipping to individual homes.