South Korea hopes to wave goodbye to drunk surfing

You’ll no longer be able to ride a wave while you ride a buzz in South Korea.

According to The Korea Times, the country is making surfing while drunk illegal. The law, which also applies to kayaking, is set to go into effect on June 21.

If you’re caught surfing with a blood alcohol content of over .03%, you’ll receive a fine of 1 million won, which is about $680.

The Korean Coast Guard is hoping that the law will stem the rise of accidents involving drunk surfers. In other words, less blackout-induced wipeouts.