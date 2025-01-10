Should auld acquaintance be forgot, and never be brought back to jail?

In terms of drunken New Year’s Eve mistakes, letting a group of suspects free from police custody is probably up there.

That was how Zambian police officer Titus Phiri spent the final day of 2024. According to the BBC, an intoxicated Phiri opened up the holding cells in a police station after he “forcibly seized” the keys from a fellow officer.

“[Phiri] instructed the suspects to leave, stating they were free to cross over into the new year,” a police spokesperson said.

A total of 13 suspects escaped, while Phiri himself fled the scene. A manhunt is currently underway.

At least Phiri didn’t drunkenly butcher “Auld Lang Syne,” too.