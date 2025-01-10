TP-ing your neighbor’s house no longer most dangerous use of toilet paper

In what’s like the bathroom version of the “do not use the popcorn button” warning on the microwavable popcorn bag, a Japanese toilet maker is warning users to not use toilet paper to wipe its product’s seat.

As reported by the BBC, the company Toto has issued a statement advising customers that toilet paper can create micro scratches on the seat of its Washlet bidet toilet, which boasts an automatic lid and various bidet pressure settings, among other features.

While the scratches may not be perceivable to the naked eye, they can still accumulate dirt, which could lead to discoloration.

Users have instead suggested using a wet cloth to wipe the seat instead of toilet paper. Or, you could just try to not miss the bowl.