Retro coffee is social media’s latest trend

Move over cold brew and matcha lattes, there’s a new coffee trend in town — but it’s not really new at all.

The art of brewing espresso the old-fashioned way is making a major comeback, and the resurgence has coffee lovers trading in their high-tech machines for timeless, non-electric espresso makers that embody a slower hands-on approach to brewing.

Part craft, part ritual and entirely Instagrammable, these traditional tools are making their way into kitchens everywhere and with good reason:

– Nostalgia meets aesthetics: There’s something romantic about the sound of a stovetop espresso maker bubbling away or the tactile feel of pressing grounds into a manual machine. Pair that with sleek, vintage-inspired designs and you’ve got a coffee-making process that looks as good as it tastes.

– Simplicity in the chaos: In an era where technology permeates every aspect of life, unplugging — even for coffee — feels like a breath of fresh air. The ritualistic nature of these methods invites mindfulness and intentionality into your morning routine.

– Affordability: Traditional espresso makers are often far less expensive than their electric counterparts, making them a more accessible choice for coffee enthusiasts.