DUI also stands for Driving with Ultra Illegal animal

Driving under the influence is bad enough, but maybe don’t also take your illegal animal pal for a ride with you.

A driver in California evidently did not agree, and was arrested for DUI in Madera County and for possession of an exotic animal when officers found a 1-month-old spider monkey in the vehicle. As the California Highway Patrol notes in a Facebook post, state law prohibits the owning of primates as pets.

“The monkey was safely taken by Animal Control where he will receive the proper care,” the CHP says. “Some next level monkey business!”

The post adds that the monkey has since been transferred to the care of the Oakland Zoo.