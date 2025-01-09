This time, curiosity did not kill the cat

A cat who got loose from his family was found alive and well a month after he went missing on New York City’s Governors Island.

According to the New York Post, the family took their feline companion, named Tsar, to Governors Island in late October to take a photo at a pumpkin patch when they got separated. He was eventually secured and returned home 42 days later in early December after multiple attempts by the island’s staff to catch him.

“It’s pretty astounding,” says Governors Island overnight caretaker Tristan Mariner. “He clearly had some good instinct. He was in an area that had a heated bathroom cart [porta potty], which we’re assuming he lived under — and that’s where we found him.”

Despite his time on his own, Tsar weighed a healthy 15 pounds when he was found, which Mariner attributes to time spent hunting mice.

“He must’ve been eating good somehow,” Mariner says. “But he was certainly relieved to have a handful of sardines when I saw him.”

Maybe Tsar could take over as NYC’s rat czar.